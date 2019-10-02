The Valier Panthers fell to Augusta in their lone match of the week 3-1. The local spikers were also scheduled to take on Heart Butte, but that game has been rescheduled due to the severe weather conditions over the weekend.
The Panthers took the opening game 25-19 before dropping a tight 28-26 second game. The Panthers were dominated in the third game 25-11 and unable to rally in the fourth game, falling 25-19.
Abby Bock led the Panther attack with nine kills, three blocks and nine digs. Erica Ramsey led the defensive effort with 12 digs and also recorded three kills. Skyler Connelly chipped in ten digs while Kylie Christiaens led with eight assists and three aces. Hannah Christiaens also served up three aces and MaKenna VandenBos dished out four assists in the loss.
“The first two sets were great,” said head coach Rhanda EagleSpeaker. “Everyone had great plays and we were looking good. I have no clue what happened in the third set. Augusta got their second wind and they ran with it and we just couldn’t get anything to go our way. I think we can get them when we take them on again though.”
The Panther JV team took on Power last week in their lone match and fell 17-25, 25-13, 15-8, 15-13.
“We had a great first set,” said Eagle Speaker. “Sets 2-4 were okay. Power played their JV bench and our JV just couldn’t quite get them. But we played great regardless.”
Stats were unavailable for the Power match.
The Panthers took on Cascade Tuesday and will host Power for their Homecoming match on Thursday. Results can be found in next week’s issue of The Valierian.
