The Valier Lady Panthers split a pair of games at the Cascade Pre-Season Tip Off picking up a win over the Cascade JV squad and dropping a game to Power.
Friday against Power the Lady Panthers got off to a slow start offensively and fell behind 11-6 after the first quarter. The Pirates extended their lead to 25-15 at the half. Both teams struggled to score in the third quarter, combining for eight points and the Pirates held a 29-19 lead at the break. The Panthers held the Pirates to seven points in the final quarter but it wasn’t enough to mount a comeback and the local cagers dropped the game 36-28.
Hannah Monroe led the offense with 11 points followed by Erica Ramsey with seven points. Kylie Christiaens chipped in five points, Loni Orcutt tallied three and Hylee Layne rounded out the offense with two points.
The Lady Panthers faced off with Cascade JV on Saturday and took a 12-2 lead after the first quarter. The Badgers outscored Valier 9-8 in the second stanza and cut the lead to 20-11 at the half. Valier put up 19 points in the third quarter to push the lead to 39-15 and they cruised in the fourth to a 45-18 victory.
Monroe put up 13 points to lead the way followed by Ramsey with nine. Emma Valdez chipped in seven points, Christiaens tallied five points and Kinley Kovatch scored four. Madison Wickum, Hylee Layne and Lily CalfRobe each scored two points and Keira Lackner rounded out the scoring with a free throw.
The Panthers will host Heart Butte on Thursday and Power on Friday for a pair of conference tilts to close out 2019 with JV action set to tip off at 3 p.m. and varsity action slated to begin at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.