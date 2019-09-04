The Valier football team suffered a 52-0 loss at the hands of Power/Dutton/Brady in their season opener on Friday. The Panthers will look to bounce back this week as they hit the road to take on Tri-Cities in Moore on Saturday.
The Panthers are led by first year head coach Jeremy Curry who is assisted by Joe Monroe.
The local gridders feature three seniors on the roster including Kasen Kovatch, Brett Monroe and Chance Peterson. Juniors Dylan Berg, Brody Connelly, Luke Kuka and Brett Stoltz join them on the 2019 squad along with sophomore Ty Curry and freshmen Rylee Gabbard, Joe Ramos, Cam Stoltz and Tyler VandenBos.
