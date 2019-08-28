If your child is in grades K-4 and likes to play soccer, or is interesting in learning how, now is the time to register for Valier Soccer Camp. Erika Nefzger and Amy Raines will be holding soccer camp on Mondays, from 6-7 p.m., beginning on Monday, Sept. 9 and continuing though Sept. 30. Camp will be held on the baseball practice field at Valier Elementary School, near the parking lot.
Nefzger and Raines will be concentrating on teaching youngsters fundamentals about the game of soccer through drills and scrimmages, ensuring kids not only learn the fundamentals of the game but also have fun!
The cost of the camp is $10 per participant. Parent volunteers are welcome and children should bring their shin guards and a soccer ball.
Registration forms are available from Nefzger, Raines and at Valier Elementary School from Lisa “Mrs. Mom” Momchilovich.
For more information, feel free to contact Nefzger at (406) 253-9016 or Raines at (406) 576-3501.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.