The Valier Panthers varsity and JV teams both fell to North Star last weekend. The varsity squad was swept 3-0 while the JV team fell 3-1 against the Knights.
The local varsity team dropped the opening game 25-20 before being dominated in the second game 25-8. The Panthers fought back in the third game but dropped the match 25-21.
Abby Bock led the team with four kills and two blocks while Erica Ramsey led the defense with nine digs and added two kills. Kylie Christiaens led the team with four assists and she and Hannah Christiaens each tallied six digs in the loss. Kinley Kovatch led the team with two aces.
“It was a tough game all around,” said head coach Rhanda EagleSpeaker. Emotions were going high because it was senior night and North Star brought their A-Game. I was down a player but brought up Kinley in her place and she did amazing! I was so proud of her and her teammates.”
The JV team dropped the first two games to North Star 25-19, 25-15. The Panthers rallied in the third game and took the 15-12 victory before losing the fourth game 15-8.
Keira Lackner and Hylee Layne each had two kills in the match while Layne also added a team-high five aces and one block. Hannah Monroe led the defense with three blocks and she also served up two aces in the match. Marie Onstad led the squad with five digs followed by Grace Holm and Lily CalfRobe with four each. Kovatch and Loni Orcutt recorded three and two assists, respectively.
“The JV played great as a team,” said head coach Rhanda EagleSpeaker. “I think we have a pretty good rotation going so that everyone is getting some time and I like that. Our coverage was iffy at first but then we started to come together.”
The Panthers traveled to Augusta Oct. 15 and are off for the weekend due to the MEA convention. They will have one week of regular season games remaining before the District 6C-West Tournament begins on Thursday, Oct. 31.
