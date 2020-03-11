Two Panther hoopsters earned District 10C All-Conference honors for the 2019-20 season as juniors Brody Connelly and Brett Stoltz were both named to the Second Team.
Joining the Panther duo on the Second Team were Spencer Lehnerz of Power, James Lewis of Cascade, Leo Kipp and Cameron Falcon of Heart Butte, Josh Kearns of Sunburst and Kellan Doheny of Dutton/Brady.
The First Team was made up of Caden Smerker, Kaidin Thibert and Dallin Nelson of Simms, Ryan Bogden of Cascade, Stanley Jarvis of Sunburst, Jackson Widhalm of Power, Dillon Kipp of Heart Butte and Rylan Doheny of Dutton/Brady.
Nate Aschim of Sunburst and Chris Daniel of Simms were named Co-Coaches of the Year.
The All-Conference squads are voted on by coaches of the 10C District with coaches unable to vote for their own athletes.
