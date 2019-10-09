The Valier junior varsity (JV) and “C” squad teams combined to go 1-2 last week with the JV team splitting a pair of matches with Cascade and Power and “C” squad falling to Cascade.
The JV team was swept by Cascade 25-19, 25-9, 15-10. Individual stats were unavailable for the match.
The Panthers picked up a win over Power 25-21, 19-25, 14-12, 15-8.
Hannah Monroe led the Panther attack with three kills and also had four digs. Aubrey Bowers served up three aces followed by Kaylin Gossard and Marie Onstad who also chipped in three digs and a kill. Lily CalfRobe led with five digs and Loni Orcutt dished out two assists.
The “C” squad team was swept by Cascade 25-11, 25-12, 15-12.
Hylee Layne served up six aces in the match and led the defense with three digs. Bowers had two digs, an ace and an assist. Kami Gossard and Grace Holm each had a kill and Holm also had two digs.
“The Cascade games were tough,” said coach Rhanda EagleSpeaker. “It was like the girls forgot how to move their feet to the ball and how to talk on the court. The Power game was awesome! I did a lineup different than I usually do and the girls rolled with it beautifully and played extremely well together. They cheered each other on and it was just great.”
The Panthers will host North Star on Thursday, Oct. 10, to round out the week’s action.
