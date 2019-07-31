There were 182 youth from Glacier, Liberty, Pondera and Toole counties who participated in 4-H events in Marias Fair Competitions which began with shooting sports in January and ended with the Marias Fair July 17-21.
Numerous items were entered and approximately 1,550 entries were judged. From Pondera County, 57 members of 4-H completed over 500 projects and events, including several members from Valier’s Mountain Front and Wingina 4-H Clubs.
We want to recognize the many interview judges who volunteer their time and talents to talk to 4-H members about their projects, judge the contests and help out during the fair. We are successful because of the incredible support we receive!! Thank you to everyone who helped.
Pondera County Cloverbuds (5-8 year olds) who brought exhibits included: BriAllyn Billmayer, Kendra Farkell, Lolo Judisch, Erika Kujava, Kale Stokes and Ainsley Vanden Bos.
Below is a listing of the projects of the Wingina and Mountain Front clubs’ 4-H members who participated at the Marias Fair:
Kadence Bradley: Wildlife Interview Blue, Wildlife Educational display Purple and Best of Class; Sheep Interview Blue, Market Sheep Pre-Junior Blue, Pre-Junior Sheep Showmanship Blue.
Hyrum Briggs: Beef Interview Blue, Senior Market Beef Purple, Senior Beef Showmanship Red.
Reed Briggs: Leathercraft Interview Purple, Leathercraft Level 2 Any unlike item Purple and Best of Class; Beef Interview Blue, Junior Market Beef Red, Junior Beef Showmanship Red.
Spencer Briggs: Beef Interview Purple, Senior Market Beef Red, Senior Beef Showmanship Blue.
Tucker Brownell: Swine Interview Blue, Pre-Junior Swine Showmanship Blue, Pre-Junior Market Swine Blue; Poultry Interview Red, Wildlife Interview Blue.
Chantz Connelly: Swine Interview Blue, Junior Swine Showmanship Purple, Junior Market Swine Blue.
Matthew Connelly: Beef Interview Blue, Senior Market Beef Blue, Senior Beef Showmanship Purple, Grand Champion Senior Beef Showman, Grand Champion Overall Beef Showman.
Skylar Connelly: Beef Interview Blue, Senior Beef Showmanship Blue, Senior Market Beef Blue.
Sierra Curry: Horsemanship Interview Purple, Level 3 Western Horsemanship Purple and Grand Champion Level 3 Western Horsemanship, Junior Horse In-Hand Trail Blue, Bare-Back Equitation Level 2 Blue, Western Pleasure Level 2-3 Purple and Grand Champion Level 2&3 Western Pleasure, Junior Horse Trail Purple, Reserve Champion Junior Trail.
Taylor Curry: Horsemanship Interview Blue, Western Pleasure Level 2-3 Blue, Pre-Junior Horse Trail Purple and Grand Champion Pre-Jr Trail, Bare-Back Equitation Level 2 Blue and Reserve Champion Levels 2&3 Bareback, Pre-Junior Horse In-Hand Trail Purple and 3rd place Pre-Jr In Hand Trail, Western Horsemanship Level 2 Purple and Grand Champion Level 2 Western Horsemanship.
Don Kolste: Swine Interview Blue, Pre-Junior Swine Showmanship Blue, Pre-Junior Market Swine Blue.
Garett Monroe: Swine Interview Blue, Pre-Junior Swine Showmanship Blue, Pre-Junior Market Swine Blue.
Hannah Monroe: Swine Interview Blue, Senior Swine Showmanship Blue, Senior Market Swine Blue; Sheep Interview Blue, Senior Sheep Showmanship Blue, Senior Market Sheep Red; Sewing Interview Blue, Level 3 Recycled or refashioned sewing project Blue, Item sewn with leather Blue, Any unlike item 2 Blue, Any unlike item 1 Blue.
Shiloh Neal: Sheep Interview Purple and Top Sheep Interview, Senior Market Sheep Purple, Senior Sheep Showmanship Purple; Breeding Sheep Interview Purple, Ewe lamb born during current calendar year Purple; Leadership Interview Blue, Leadership book or notebook of accomplishments Blue; Beef Interview Purple and Top Beef Interview, Senior Market Beef Purple, Senior Beef Showmanship Purple and 3rd place Senior Beef Showman; Breeding Beef Interview Purple, Yearling heifer born between January and December of the prior calendar year Blue.
Chance Peterson: Beef Interview Purple and Top Beef Interview, Senior Market Beef Blue, Senior Beef Showmanship Red.
Kade Van Haur: Beef Interview Blue, Junior Market Beef Purple, Junior Beef Showmanship Purple and Reserve Champion Junior Beef Showman; Swine Interview Purple, Junior Swine Showmanship Purple and Grand Champion Junior Swine Showman and Reserve Overall Champion Swine Showman, Junior Market Swine Purple; Breeding Beef Interview Blue, Yearling heifer born between January and December of the prior calendar year Blue.
Brock Barcus: Wildlife Interview Red; Beef Interview Blue, Senior Market Beef Red, Senior Beef Showmanship Red.
Liliana Barcus: Horsemanship Interview Purple, Pre Junior Horse In-Hand Trail Purple and Grand Champion Pre-Jr In Hand Trail, Bare-Back Equitation Level 1 Purple and Grand Champion Level 1 Bareback, Western Horsemanship Level 1 Purple and Reserve Champion Level 1 Western Horsemanship, Pre Junior Horse Showmanship Blue, Pre Junior Horse Trail Purple and Reserve Champion Pre-Jr Trail; Swine Interview Blue, Pre Junior Swine Showmanship Purple, Pre Junior Market Swine Purple; Wildlife Interview Blue.
Shane Barcus: Wildlife Project Interview Red; Beef Interview Blue, Junior Market Beef Blue, Junior Beef Showmanship Blue.
Kristen Boumans: Working Ranch Horse Interview Blue, Horsemanship Interview Blue, Pre Junior Trail Red and 3rd place Pre-Jr Trail, In-Hand Trail - Pre Junior Purple and Reserve Champion Pre-Jr In Hand Trail, Pre Junior Horse Showmanship Blue and Reserve Champion Pre-Jr Western Showman, Western Horsemanship Level 2 Blue and Reserve Champion Level 2 Western Horsemanship, Bare-Back Equitation Level 2-3 Blue and 3rd place Levels 2&3 Bareback; Sewing Interview Blue, Laundry bag Blue, T-shirt redesign Blue, Book cover Blue; Swine Interview Blue, Pre Junior Market Swine Blue, Pre Junior Swine Showmanship Blue.
Will Boumans: Horsemanship Interview Blue, Senior Trail Blue and Reserve Champion Senior Trail, Bare-Back Equitation Levels 4-7 Blue and Reserve Champion Levels 4-7 Bareback, Western Horsemanship Level 5 Blue and Reserve Champion Level 5 Western Horsemanship, Working Ranch Horse Interview Blue, Green Horse Interview Purple, Green Horse Level 1 Purple and Grand Champion; Swine Interview Blue, Senior Market Swine Purple, Senior Swine Showmanship Blue; Welding Interview Purple, Any unlike item 3 Purple, Any unlike item 2 Purple, Any unlike item 1 Purple and Best of Class.
Mikenzie Habel: Horseless Horse Interview Blue; Beef Interview Blue, Senior Beef Showmanship Blue, Senior Market Beef Blue; Cooking & Baking Interview Blue, Any unlike item 1 Purple, One vegetable dish Blue, Filled cookies Blue, Bar cookies Blue.
Brett Stoltz: Beef Interview Blue and Top Beef Interview, Senior Market Showmanship Purple, Senior Market Beef Blue and Top Red Angus Beef (belt buckle from Fritz Angus); Breeding Beef Interview Blue, Yearling heifer born between January and December of the prior calendar year Purple and Top Breeding Heifer for Pondera County and Grand Champion Bred Heifer Project (belt buckle from Marias River Livestock Association).
Cameron Stoltz: Beef Interview Blue, Senior Market Beef Blue, Senior Beef Showmanship Blue.
