The Panther Junior High volleyball squad fell in their only match last week to Augusta 2-0. The Panthers were dominated in the first game 25-11 but came back and forced a close second game before falling 25-20.
The Panthers have one regular season weekend remaining before hosting their District Tournament October 11-12.
