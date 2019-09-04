The Valier volleyball squad opened the 2019 season last weekend. Their match with Heart Butte on Friday was cancelled but the team turned in a strong showing at the Sunburst Showcase, going 3-1.
Saturday in Sunburst the Panthers fell in their opening match to Fort Benton 25-16, 25-16. The local spikers battled back the rest of the day as they downed Dutton/Brady 25-11, 26-24. Valier dominated the host school, Sunburst, 25-12, 25-15 and closed out the day with a 25-10, 25-13 shellacking of Hays/Lodge Pole.
Head coach Rhanda EagleSpeaker is back to lead this year’s squad and she will be assisted by Francis Boy.
Seniors Abby Bock, Hannah Christiaens, Kaylin Gossard, Tabitha Suek, MaKenna VandenBos and Teanna Layne will be joined this year by juniors Erica Ramsey, Skylar Connelly and Kylie Christiaens as upperclassmen on the roster. Sophomores Madison Weikum, Keira Lackner, Reina Tyndall and Kami Gossard return for their second season and the roster is rounded out by freshmen Aubrey Bowers, Loni Orcutt, Grace Holm, Hylee Layne, Kinley Kovatch, Hannah Monroe, Marie Onstad and Lily CalfRobe.
The Panthers will be back in action this week as they host Dutton/Brady on Thursday with junior high action tipping off at 5:00 followed by the varsity match. The team will then travel to the Chinook Invitational on Friday and Saturday. Friday’s action begins with pool play where the Panthers will face off with Chinook, Malta, Highwood/Geraldine and Shelby.
