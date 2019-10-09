The Valier Panthers split a pair of conference tilts last week with a win over Cascade and a five set loss to Power. The Panthers played games against Dutton/Brady early this week and will host North Star for Senior Night on Thursday.
The Panthers dropped the opening game to Cascade 25-20 before winning three straight 25-23, 25-18, 25-19 to win the match.
Abby Bock led the team with six kills followed by Skylar Connelly and Hannah Christiaens with three each. Hannah Christiaens also served up four aces along with Kylie Christiaens who also led the team with 10 digs and nine assists. Erica Ramsey followed with three aces while Teanna Layne had five digs. MaKenna VandenBos dished out six assists and Madi Weikum had two.
The Panthers won the first game over Power 25-23 before dropping the second game 25-22. The back and forth continued with Valier taking the third game 25-22 and Power forcing a fifth game with a 25-23 win in game four. Power closed out the victory with a 15-10 win in the deciding game.
Bock turned in a great all around performance with 17 kills, 11 digs and three blocks. Ramsey followed with six kills and Hannah Christiaens had four kills and 11 digs. Kylie Christiaens led with 16 assists followed by VandenBos with nine and Connelly led the team with five aces and added eight digs in the match.
“What a fun week,” said head coach Rhanda EagleSpeaker. “The girls played great against Cascade. The first set was pretty much them waking up still but after that we took the game by the horns and took the victory pretty easily. The Power game was an awesome match! Yes we lost, but Power had to really fight for that victory over us. It was so fun watching these girls come together and really play.”
