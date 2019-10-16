The Valier Junior High football team and coaching staff just wrapped up a successful 2019 season. Pictured are, left to right, back row, Coach John Briggs, Brody Warrenburg, Wyatt Gabbard, Kade Christiaens, Mike Briggs, Chantz Connelly, Jacob Kuka, Noah Kittson, Trae Hitchcock, Shannon Gabbard, Dillon Connelly and Kenai Peterson; front, Bryson Connelly, Jaren Christiaens, Stephen Tyndall, Kade VanHaur, Reed Briggs, Zachery Boyles, Sage Spinner, Tristen Valdez and Jonas Horn.