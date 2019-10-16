The Valier junior high football team capped off a 4-3 season with a 52-13 rout of Heart Butte, Friday, Oct. 4, in Valier. Sports enthusiast John Too sat down with Coach John Briggs after the game to get his perspective on the 2019 season.
Too: Well Coach another season in the books. Why don’t you tell me a little bit about your team and then we can talk about how your season went.
Briggs: I would be happy to. We had 18 boys come out this year, which is most kids I’ve ever coached, and, as far as attitudes and work ethic go, they were just fantastic kids and parents. They were a really good group. My eighth graders were Jonas Horn, Tristen Valdez, Reed Briggs, Sage Spinner, Kade VanHaur and Jacob Kuka. Seventh grade players were Dillon Connelly, Chantz Connelly, Zachary Boyles, and Stephen Tyndall. Rounding out the team were sixth graders Jaren Christiaens, Wyatt Gabbard, Bryson Connelly, Brody Warrenburg, Kenai Peterson, Kade Christiaens, Trae Hitchcock and Noah Kittson.
Too: Man that’s a lot of kids, especially at the junior high level. I bet it’s a lot like herding cats sometimes. How did you manage them all?
Briggs: Well this was my sixth season coaching, and after awhile you get to point with your scheduling, rotations and drills there just isn’t a lot of down time. Plus the boys were really good with everything and I had help some nights from my volunteers Mike Briggs, Shannon Gabbard and Kenny Peterson, which was always a big boost.”
Too: I can image. So Coach, I have to ask, 7-1 last season, 4-3 this season, and it seems like you had pretty good numbers, especially in the eighth grade. What happened?
Briggs: That’s a great question and one that will require a fairly lengthy explanation. I hope you have your pen ready.
First and foremost, I would say experience was probably the biggest contributing factor in regards to our win/loss record this year. Even though we had 18 kids, those numbers are really deceiving. Eight out of the 18 were sixth graders, and even with as much potential as that group has, none of them were quite ready to contribute to the first team this year. Dillon is the only seventh grader who saw much playing time last year and that was mostly in our spread formations snapping the ball. Chantz was playing catch up after switching from quarterback to running back/wide receiver. Stephen also switched positions, running back to offensive line. Zachery didn’t come out for football as a sixth grader. Drake Higgs moved here last winter, so that covers the covers the seventh graders.
As far as the eighth graders go, Sage moved in over the summer from Wisconsin, and was playing his first year of tackle football. Tristen was coming back after a year off, and Jonas moved in from Heart Butte last year and saw limited playing time due to some early injuries.
Reed, Jacob, and Kade are the only three who have been in my program for more than a year and Jacob and Kade didn’t start last year because of the experience/depth of the upper classmen. And speaking of those upper classmen, Tayton Warnke, who also would have been an eighth grader this year, as well as a three year starter on the line, moved two days before practices started.
Too: That must have been a blow.
Briggs: It was. He would have helped out so much on the line this year.
Too: So they were a pretty inexperienced bunch.
Briggs: They were. But as a friend of mine once told me, reasons not excuses. I challenged the boys at the beginning of the year to be excellent regardless of circumstances and I think they really responded to that. Which is a big part of the reason why you saw them get better and better as the year went on.
Too: Who would you say were your main contributors?
Briggs: That’s always such a hard question to answer when it comes to team sports because sometimes the guys who contribute just as much to a touchdown, PAT attempt, or tackle, don’t always get mentioned. Defensive end and PAT holder/center are great examples of that. Overall, though, I would say my eighth grade group and Dillon were the main contributors.
Reed had such a big year for us. And it’s hard to think of anyone who contributed more overall. He started on offense, defense, kick-off, kick return, and kicked all of our PATs. The last of which he did so well I never even thought about anything other than a kick attempt after a touchdown. He was a fantastic leader, led the team in tackles, and did a lot of the heavy lifting on offense in regards to lead blocking and the power run game. He could be counted on to do the down and dirty jobs you need done in order to win football games.
Jonas performed equally as well, both offensively and defensively. He had a lot of great lead blocks and big runs for us, plus he was a threat in the passing game. He also played really well on defense and lined up everywhere from defensive end to linebacker and defensive back. It was great to see him become the type of player and leader I knew he was capable of becoming.
Tristen and Sage both really started to hit their strides about the middle of the season, Tristen as a running back and receiver and Sage as a quarterback. Tristen developed a knack for the big play and whether it was in the passing game or running the sweep he always seemed to show up when you needed him. Sage just got more and more comfortable with the offense as the year went on. And you could really see that with some of the deep throws he started making at the end of the year.
Defensively, they both started at outside linebacker, but we ran a lot of 2-4 this year with our defensive tackles in the gaps and our outside linebackers as more of linebacker/defensive end hybrids. And you know how I feel about defensive ends. Reed and Jonas would not have been able to get some of the tackles they did had Sage and Tristen not been there to turn those runs inside.
As far as the line goes Dillon, Jacob, and Kade did a good job for us. Especially after about the third game of the season when we started to get our blocking schemes figured out and switched to the 2-4 look I talked about earlier. That made a big difference as all three are “straight ahead” kind of guys. Jacob also contributed heavily in the passing game and Dillon came on late with a receiving touchdown against Hot Springs and a pair against Heart Butte.
Too: Sounds like a good group. What are the prospects for next year and who do you think will step up?
Briggs: Next year will be interesting for sure. You have a returning starter in Dillon. You also have a pair of solid prospects in Chantz and Zach, both of whom were only a game or two away from being solid rotational players this year. Stephen might surprise some people. And then you have that sixth grade class that is crazy talented and deep. Assuming they all stay together, I could see them fielding an entire team of starters, with subs, by the time they’re eighth graders.
We’ll also have some players like Bryson and Jaren who will be looking to fill starting spots sooner than later due to eighth graders moving up and no one ahead of them grade wise on the depth chart. It could be a fun year.
Too: So last question and then I’ll let you go. And I know I asked you this last year. What was your best/favorite game of the year this year?
Briggs: Oh man, that is a tough one. I don’t know that I can decide. I would probably say Hot Springs was our best game of the year, just because of how well we played from start to finish–especially with how good Hot Springs has been historically. The Heart Butte games were close though. Both because of the deficit we rallied from the first time around, we were down 19 points at one point, but also because of how well we played the second time around. We scored 52 points and our first team defense gave up zero point by the first team defense. I thought that was a great measuring stick for how much we improved during the season.
