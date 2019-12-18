The Valier Panthers were on the road last weekend for the Glasgow Invitational and three grapplers came home with a sixth place finish. Tyler VandenBos, Ty Curry and Brett Monroe all went 3-3 in the tournament to finish sixth, as they had to default their match for fifth and sixth due to a limit on matches per day, while Joe Ramos went 3-1 in the JV Invitational to finish third.
VandenBos, wrestling at 120, opened the weekend with a win over Tegan Miller of Baker with a 6-5 decision. VandenBos then fell to Jase Frederick of Poplar by pinfall in the second period. VandenBos bounced back with a pair of consolation victories over Lane Snyder of Chinook, who he pinned in just 40 seconds, and Tucker Ellison of Custer County with a 7-2 decision to reach the consolation semifinals. VandenBos dropped a 7-2 decision to Cameron Mikesell of Malta and then defaulted his next match to place sixth.
Curry picked up a first round victory at 126 pounds by pinning Zach Cox of Colstrip at the end of the first period. Cole Becker of Circle pinned Curry in the second round sending the local sophomore to the consolation round. Curry picked up a 6-3 decision over Espyn Hostetler of Dawson County, 7-4, and followed that up with a pin of John Hughes of Harlem. Curry was pinned by Kaid Campbell of Custer County in the consolation semifinals and then defaulted for a sixth place finish.
Monroe pinned Ethan Reichenberg of Baker in his opening match at 205. Cooper Larson of Glasgow pinned Monroe in the quarterfinals but the senior bounced back with pins over Dre Oshio of Malta and Tyler Pribbernow of Poplar to advance to the consolation semifinals. Kolter Bouma defeated Monroe with a 6-2 decision before the local grappler had to default for a sixth place finish.
Ramos dropped his opening round match at 145 pounds in a 19-9 major decision to Jayden Tillman of Hardin. The local freshman bounced back with a major decision victory of his own over Dawson Thornberg of Forsyth, 18-7. Ramos followed that up by pinning Jackson Baker of Hardin in the consolation semifinals and finished up his weekend by pinning Aiden Aldrich of Billings Central in just 49 seconds to finish third.
Results of the Chinook Invitational were unavailable at press time but will appear in the Dec. 25 issue.
