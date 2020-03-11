A trio of Lady Panthers earned District 10C All-Conference honors for their work on the hardwood this season led by junior Erica Ramsey’s First Team selection. Sophomore Emma Valdez and freshman Hannah Monroe each earned Second Team selections for a young Panther squad.
Joining Ramsey on the First Team were Olivia Isakson, Bradi Hill and Payton Levine of Augusta, Janessa Willekes and Draylen Sawyer of simms, Shelbie Jackson of Cascade and Kinsey May of Power.
Sierra Sievers of Power, Jessy Barger and Caybree Ludvigson of Cascade, Taqouya Racine of Heart Butte, Jeena Alborano of Sunburst and Karlie Sivumaki of Simms joined Valdez and Monroe on the Second Team.
Kezia Allen of Augusta was named the District 10C Coach of the Year.
All-Conference and Coach of the Year selections are made by the coaches of the 10C with each coach unable to vote for their own athletes.
