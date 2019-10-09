The Valier Panthers won their Homecoming game against the Heart Butte Warriors, 69-13, making it a perfect Senior Night and last home game for Chance Peterson, Kasen Kovatch and Brett Monroe and the rest of the Panther players and fans.
Kovatch threw five touchdown passes on the night, two to Brody Connelly and three to Brett Stoltz. Tyler VandenBos added a touchdown pass to Rylee Gabbard. Connelly also scored on a punt return.
Rushing touchdowns were recorded by Monroe, who scored on a 20-yard run; Ty Curry, who finished with two rushing touchdowns on the night, and Stoltz scored on an interception.
Head coach Jeremy Curry praised his team, saying, “The Panthers played well in a crazy, long, high penalty game. It was hard to get a rhythm going but the players stayed focused and earned themselves the victory.”
Curry’s Panthers will be on the road this weekend to Bridger for a 7 p.m. game.
