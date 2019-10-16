The Valier Panthers knocked off the top team from the Southern Division last weekend as they took down Bridger 28-26. With the victory the Panthers locked up third place heading into this weekend’s subdivision playoff game on the road against Denton/Geyser/St-anford.
The Panthers got off to a rough start against Bridger as they fumbled the opening kick off but Ty Curry forced a fumble on Bridger’s first offensive possession to give the Panthers the ball back. The local gridders went on to take a 22-6 lead into the half.
Bridger made a run in the second half but missed a potential game tying PAT and the Panthers defense held tough in the final stanza for the 28-26 victory.
Brody Connelly led the offense with 248 rushing yards on 20 carries. Brett Monroe followed with 18 yards while Brett Stoltz gained 16 yards on the ground.
Kasen Kovatch connected on seven of 15 passes for 60 yards. Monroe and Chance Peterson each caught two passes for 24 yards and Connelly and Curry each caught one pass for 12 combined yards. Monroe also was successful on three of four PAT attempts.
Kickoff for this weekend’s game is slated for 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Stanford town field.
(0) comments
