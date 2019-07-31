The Valier Panthers sent a volleyball team to the Big Sky State Games in Billings recently and head coach Rhanda EagleSpeaker’s squad made it through the qualifying round to advance to the finals. The team began pool play on Friday, July 19 and played a total of 15 sets from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. against two squads from Billings as well as teams from Hardin and Bozeman. The local spikers lost out on Saturday but left the weekend with the experience of competing well against larger schools.
“The girls had fun and played really well together,” said EagleSpeaker. “We kept up with the bigger schools and I think we could have had a couple of them if only we started the matches like we finished them.”
