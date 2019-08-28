The Valier High School fall sports season gets underway this weekend as the football team, under the direction of new head coach Jeremy Curry, and his assistant Joe Monroe, will travel to Dutton on Saturday, Aug. 31 for the season opener, against Power/Dutton/Brady. Kick-off is at 1 p.m. Coach Rhanda EagleSpeaker and her Lady Panthers volleyball team will host Heart Butte on Friday and compete in the Sunburst Pre-Season Showcase on Saturday. Junior High action begins at 5 p.m. on Friday, with VHS matches to follow at 6 p.m. No times were available for Saturday. Look for team rosters and coaches’ recaps of the opening weekend in next week’s issue.
