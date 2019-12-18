The Valier Panthers dropped a pair of games in Cascade last weekend to open the 2019-20 season. The local cagers fell to Power and CJI and will wrap up 2019 this weekend with home games against Heart Butte and Power.
Friday in Cascade the Panthers fell 43-32. No box score was available at press time.
Saturday the Panthers took on CJI and the game was tied up at 10-10 after the first quarter. The Hawks put up 12 points in the second stanza and took a 22-20 lead into the half. The Panthers struggled offensively in the second half, putting up just 12 points to 26 from CJI, and fell 48-32.
Brett Stoltz led the offense with 13 points followed by Chance Peterson with 12. Brody Connelly chipped in five points and Rylee Gabbard rounded out the scoring with two points.
The Panthers will host Heart Butte on Thursday and Power on Friday this week with JV games slated for 4:30 p.m. and varsity action set to tip off at 7:30 p.m.
