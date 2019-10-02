The Valier junior high Panther football team dropped a lopsided game to Big Sandy last Friday 40-0.
“Big Sandy has historically had a lot of big, strong kids and this year was no different,” said coach John Briggs. “Their coaches did a good job of running schemes that played to those strengths and we just couldn’t match up physically. I felt like our boys played hard and with the exception of scoring once we got to the red zone, we executed pretty well offensively. Defensively, we just couldn’t stop them. I was proud of the way the boys stuck together and played hard despite the score. I feel like that attitude will serve them well once they get into high school and genetics kick in.”
The Panthers have a busy week ahead of them as they take on Heart Butte for the annual Homecoming game at 4 p.m. on Friday. The Panthers will also be hosting a Pot Luck Dinner and Highlight Film Viewing on Saturday at 6 p.m. in the high school multi-purpose room. The cost is $5 per plate and $20 per family.
