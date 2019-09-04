The Valier junior high football team’s season got off to a rough start with their 43-8 loss to Power/Dutton/-Brady on Saturday, Aug. 31. Coach John Briggs has a young, inexperienced team but he is confident the team will improve throughout the season.
The Panthers lone touchdown came from Tristen Valdez who scored on a 60-yard rushing play. Reed Briggs scored the two-point PAT conversion.
Briggs said the team is replacing all six starters from last year’s squad. “They’re a good young group,” he stated.
The Panthers are led by eighth graders Jonas Horn, Reed Briggs, Tristen Valdez, Sage Spinner, Jacob Kuka and Kade VanHaur; seventh graders Dillon Connelly, Chantz Connelly, Stephen Tyndall, and Zach Boyles; and sixth grade players Kenai Peterson, Bryson Connelly, Jaren Christiaens, Kade Christiaens, Brody Warrenburg, Trae Hitchcock, Wyatt Gabbard and Noah Kittson.
Briggs said the young team “experienced some first game jitters and minor in-game injuries to Sage and Jonas didn’t help. We’re hoping to build on the positives and bounce back next week against Tri-Cities,” he added.
Kick-off is 1 p.m. in Moore on Saturday, Sept. 7.
