Pictured are, back row, Loni Orcutt, Hylee Layne, Brock Barcus, Cameron Stoltz, Brett Stoltz, Teanna Layne, Shane Barcus, Will Boumans; front row, Hailey Anderson, Kristen Boumans, Taelyn Kuka, Lahren Fowler holding Austyn VandenBos and Kamryn Kuka; and not pictured, Wingina members Mikenzie Habel, Ainsley VandenBos and Lili Barcus.

 Photo by Rachel Stoltz

The Wingina 4-H members, with the assistance of some friends and younger siblings, spent a day baking pies and cookies to give to Valier residents. This is a yearly community service project the Wingina members do. 

