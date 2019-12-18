featured Treats from Wingina 4-H Club Dec 18, 2019 12 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pictured are, back row, Loni Orcutt, Hylee Layne, Brock Barcus, Cameron Stoltz, Brett Stoltz, Teanna Layne, Shane Barcus, Will Boumans; front row, Hailey Anderson, Kristen Boumans, Taelyn Kuka, Lahren Fowler holding Austyn VandenBos and Kamryn Kuka; and not pictured, Wingina members Mikenzie Habel, Ainsley VandenBos and Lili Barcus. Photo by Rachel Stoltz Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Wingina 4-H members, with the assistance of some friends and younger siblings, spent a day baking pies and cookies to give to Valier residents. This is a yearly community service project the Wingina members do. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Follow Us on Facebook thevalierian Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesCommissioners: County won’t respond to IHS calls for serviceMonroe, Curry place second at Cascade Badger InvitationalGrizzly Bear Advisory Council faces ‘herculean’ challengeLady Panthers open season at Cascade Tip Off TourneyValier hoopsters take on Power and Cascade in opening weekend’s actionCarol Green’s latest novel hits the online bookstoresTickets now on sale for PHCF’s two big raffles, drawings will be on Feb. 1Lady Panthers split opening games in Cascade tourneyIdentifying ranch profitability a mustBig snow hampers Thanksgiving travel ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Calendar Browse Today's events Submit
