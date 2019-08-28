Governor Steve Bullock has appointed Llew Jones of Conrad to the Board of the Montana Wheat and Barley Committee (MWBC). The MWBC administers the check-off dollars paid by Montana wheat and barley producers.
Jones will represent District 3, replacing Chris Kolstad of Ledger, who served nine years on the wheat and barley board. Jones raises wheat, barley, cattle, sheep and hay on his farm near Conrad. He looks forward to working with fellow producers to help promote Montana’s agriculture industry around the globe and give back to an industry that has allowed him so much opportunity.
Jones has served the state of Montana for many years as both a State Senator and Representative. He has been the Conrad Chamber President, a member of Farm Bureau and Grain Growers, President of the Pondera Coalition for Progress, Director of the Pondera Port Authority, and City Alderman.
Mr. Jones has been awarded the Chamber Champion of Business Award, the Farm Bureau Golden Windmill Award, and the Montana Rural Education Association Legislative Leadership Award during his time as a farmer, rancher, small business owner and legislator.
Jones lives with his wife Carole in Conrad, where they have raised their four children, Edward, Daniel, Aaron and Dania, and he enjoys reading, flying, and motorcycles.
The Montana Wheat and Barley Committee is a producer funded and directed check-off organization for wheat and barley growers in the state. Its mission is to protect and foster the health and prosperity of the Montana wheat and barley industry.
Last week Gov. Bullock also announced the appointment of Jones to the Montana University System Restructuring Review Commission.
