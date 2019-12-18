Over half the cost of cows is feed, making it one of the most important factors to keeping cows. Making sure you know what’s in your forage and how to supplement if you need to is a great way to save money on feed and make your cows more economical.
MSU Extension in Pondera County is hosting a Winter Feeding Workshop on Dec. 21, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Valier Civic Center to help you make the right choices in feeding your cows.
Adriane Good from MSU Extension Pondera County will talk about the importance of hay testing and how to take a good sample. It was a tough year for hay production, so there might be some surprises hiding in your bale! She will also cover how to read the feed analysis once you get the report back.
Dr. Megan Van Emon, MSU Extension Beef Cattle Specialist, will discuss protein and energy supplementation strategies. She will cover the most cost-effective ways to supplement your cows if needed to keep them in top shape.
Dr. Carla Sanford, MSU Extension Beef Cattle Specialist, will discuss how to develop a mineral feeding program that’s right for your ranch. Not every ranch is the same, so she will go over some basics in making sure your cows are getting specifically what they need.
Registration is not required, and this program is free of charge! There will be coffee, snacks, and door prizes on top of all the great knowledge you’ll take home! For questions, please call Adriane, MSU Extension Pondera County, at 271-4054 or email adriane.good@-montana.edu.
If you require accommodation for a disability to participate, please notify your local extension office at least 48 hours in advance.
