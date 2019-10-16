Oct. 22 is the first ever Make a Dog’s Day. It is a Subaru-sponsored day designed to help the “underdogs,” those dogs that aren’t the purebreds, that aren’t the prettiest, that are in shelters and in need of a forever home.
The commercial they have advertising this brought tears to my eyes. I wanted to bring home all the sweet dogs they showed, which I am sure is exactly the reaction they were hoping for.
It wasn’t just the Make a Dog’s Day commercial Subaru was running that brought tears to my eyes, it is all their other dog commercials too. I love when they have the family of dogs sitting in the Subaru doing something, either dropping off their baby at obedience school or seeing the postman at the post office and everyone starts barking. They have some great commercials with dogs.
Back to the Make a Dog’s Day.
I think every day should be Make a Dog’s Day. They are, after all, the best of companions offering unconditional love to their “people,” day in and day out, no matter how crappy some people are to them. Personally, I would like to bean anyone being mean to a dog or a cat or any pet. How is that even possible? And how do you live with yourself if you have been a crap pet owner?
The reality is if you want to “make a dog’s day,” all you have to do is love them. They don’t ask for anything more, just someone to offer a little love to them and make sure they are fed and have water. How easy is that? Easier than kids, spouses, some friends and some family members.
My husband has reminded me on many an occasion, “You can’t save all the dogs, you know.”
He is right, I know, but that doesn’t mean I don’t want to do my part by taking care of a few here and there. That might mean making sure the lost get found, the uncared for find a warm shelter for the night, complete with some food or maybe even taking one to the vet to see that they get some much-needed care.
It also means if you are in the market for a companion pet, you can do your part by checking out your local shelter and if not in the town you live, check out a nearby bigger city and see what wonderful, new, potential friends they have for you there. You will never, ever be disappointed in the new friend you make, when you Make a Dog’s Day and bring one home.
I think I always root for the underdogs, unless those underdogs happen to be the New England Patriots, if they ever suck enough to become underdogs, then I won’t be rooting for them. If only that would happen!
I like when underdogs find a way to win or in the case of the Make a Dog’s Day dogs, find a forever home. For all that an underdog endures, a win, be it on the scoreboard or in finding a home, is as good as it gets.
If you think it is time to add a pooch to your house, try giving a shelter dog or a rescue dog a home. You will not be disappointed at what you get in return, a wonderful pal, something called unconditional love and a great foot warmer!
Make a Dog’s Day today. Bring one home from the shelter, hug the one or ones you have and toss them an extra treat and really make their day!
