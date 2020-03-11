St. Francis Catholic Church invites the community to its annual St. Pat’s Dinner on Sunday, March 15, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The menu will feature corned beef and cabbage, roast beef, turkey and all the trimmings, plus a wide variety of tasty desserts.
Admission is $8 for adults, $6 for children K-15 years old or $30 per family. There is no charge for preschool children and younger.
