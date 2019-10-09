Sill donates $50,000 to PMC in memory of his late wife

Valier’s Walter Sill made a very generous donation to Pondera Medical Center (PMC) recently. Walter is pictured presenting a check for $50,000 to PMC’s Chief Executive Officer Bill O’Leary. Pictured are, left to right, O’Leary; Cynthia Grubb, RN, Clinical Navigator; Sill; Chief of Staff Dr. Jay Taylor; and Chief Nursing Officer Laura Erickson.