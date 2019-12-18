Local author Carol Green’s latest novel, Louisa: A Time to Heal, is now available from Kindle and Amazon!
Carol held an online launch party on Friday, Dec. 13, to kick-off the sale of her novel and from now through Dec. 31, she is offering a discount on preorders of signed copies from her Etsy shop.
Carol is hopeful, but not promising, the signed copies will be available for Christmas gift-giving and will ship them as soon as they are ready!
Books ordered directly from Amazon should arrive in plenty of time, she said.
Here’s a quick look at the storyline courtesy of Carol.
Louisa, a newlywed, finds herself in a time of war and determines to make a difference by joining Florence Nightingale in Scutari, Turkey. Her journey proves both physical and emotional as she learns the time to heal is hers as well as those for whom she has influence. Other key characters in the novel include: Mary Elizabeth, a timid nun; James Calhoun, a skeptic Scot; and Catherine, her emotional mother.
Carol also shared an excerpt from the book:
“Louisa woke as the ship lurched once again. Not another storm! This time nausea took a moment to manifest itself. Louisa tried to lie still, taking several deep breaths in an attempt to fend off the sickness. She was glad Papa wasn’t here. He was always so proud of his Little Warrior. “Strong as a Shire and appealing as an Arabian,” he would say. Papa would never believe his Little Warrior wasn’t seaworthy.”
Here is the link to Carol’s Etsy shop: https://www.etsy.com/shop/RunningGrannyGreen and be sure to enter LOUISA10 to receive the discount!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.