Five months after meeting with David Bernhardt, Secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior on the grizzly bear issues plaguing them, area ranchers received good news last week. Bernardt is undertaking steps to improve management of Montana’s grizzly bear population, including committing more resources to the problem.
During a meeting in Choteau last October, Bernardt said he “heard about bears breaking into grain silos, denning in crops, and passing through school grounds. The people I met were unsettled by these interactions and felt their concerns were not being heard by the Department of the Interior and the State of Montana.”
Birch Creek rancher Trina Bradley attended that meeting. “Because of my continued efforts to get better management for grizzlies on the Front, I was invited to the meeting in Choteau,” Bradley said. “It was great to be a part of it, but even better to hear Sec. Bernhardt and Rep. Gianforte say this situation is unacceptable.”
Bernhardt pointed out, “Flawed decision-making processes have resulted in growing discontent among the people that live with these bears.”
Bradley concurred. “We had the same U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Grizzly Bear Recovery Coordinator for 35 years,” she stated, adding, “The decisions coming out of that office didn’t do a thing to protect those of us that live and work in agriculture and have had to deal with repeat offenders killing our livestock and threatening our families.”
U.S. Congressman Greg Gianforte said the Department of the Interior will provide USDA Wildlife Services with funding to hire additional bear conflict specialists in Montana.
According to Montana U.S. Senator Steve Daines, the Department of Interior has committed to the following:
•Enter into a contract with USDA Wildlife Services to better manage problem bears.
•Provide additional funding through the Wildlife Services contract to address bear and human conflict.
•Leverage existing Federal programs, such as grants provided under the Pittman-Robertson Act, to restore, conserve, and manage animals and their habitat.
•Update and reissue guidance on actions to avoid bear contact.
What does this mean for Montana ranchers?
Bradley is hopeful ranchers like herself who deal with grizzlies day in and day out will have “better management of these grizzlies all around–from prevention to conflict response. We need the assurance that the Interior is going to do what it takes to make ranching on this landscape safer for all of us.”
Bradley also thinks this new commitment by Bernhardt is going to “give the go ahead to lethally remove problem bears–especially those preying on sheep and cattle–without having to consider the three strike rule.” She pointed out, “We have a very healthy population of grizzly bears on the Front, and they definitely will not suffer if the problems are removed the first time they get into trouble.”
Bradley explained that while some bears are removed “on the first strike,” others, especially sows with cubs, “are given an infinite number of chances, which does nothing but create more grizzlies that are preying on livestock generation after generation.”
The current reimbursement for losses from grizzlies doesn’t go far enough, believes Bradley. “I’d like to see some kind of reimbursement program for crop losses, and also for the (livestock) losses we all have that are never found. Those are the biggest losses we have,” she added.
Bernhardt credited Gianforte for the department’s actions to improve management of grizzly bears in Montana.
“I would like to thank you again for your inviting me to Choteau last fall – I would not have taken these actions without hearing from your constituents,” Bernhardt wrote in a letter to Gianforte.
