The Marias River Livestock Association (MRLA) nominating committee is busy putting the ballot together for the 2019 election. This year, MRLA members will elect a President and Vice President, as well as Directors from Pondera and Glacier County.
If you would like to nominate yourself or a fellow MRLA member for a position, please send your nominations to mariasriverlive-stock@gmail.com or P.O. Box 56, Galata, MT 59444 before Sept. 10, 2019.
A complete slate of nominees will be sent out to our membership via e-mail in October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.