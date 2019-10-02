A two-day workshop for classroom teachers and educators focusing on bears will take place next week at the Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Ranch west of Dupuyer on the Rocky Mountain Front. The Oct. 10-11 workshop will feature inquiry, instruction and field investigation learning strategies. Participants will also be introduced to the National Archery in the Schools Program.
Cost of the workshop for teachers is $50, which includes food and lodging at the Rasmuson Wildlife Conservation Center. OPI credit is available. Cost for non-teachers is $110.
To register contact the TRMR Ranch at (406) 472-3311 or by email: conservation-education@boone-croc-kett.org.
