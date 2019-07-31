The Pondera County Commissioners met on July 17 and July 24 and, according to the draft minutes from the meetings, took the following action:
•Approved a tax abatement in the amount of $385.31 for a mobile home that burned down.
•Approved the Emergency Management Preparedness Grant State and Local Agreement between the State of Montana Department of Emergency Services and Pondera County.
Under the terms of this Agreement, Pondera County will be reimbursed approximately one-half of the operating expense of the County Disaster and Emergency Services department, up to $29,890 for the time period July 1, 2019-June 30, 2020.
•Approved the revised job description for a part-time Chronic Disease Specialist in the Health Department.
•Approved Resolution #2-2019/20 Declaring Property Surplus and Disposal regarding the following county-owned equipment: seven Alco-Sensor 3 portable breath test machines and their associated equipment, which have no value.
The action was taken pursuant to MCA 7-8-2217.
•Approved a tax abatement in the amount of $179.08 due to the taxes on the parcel being paid twice by the owner.
•Approved the Emergency Preparedness Task Order Contract with the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services for $30,745.
