Thursday, Dec. 19: Panthers basketball teams host Heart Butte, games start at 3 p.m.
Valier Public Library Board meeting, 5:15 p.m., Valier Library.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting every Thursday 7:30-8:30 p.m. at the Valier Civic Center.
Friday, Dec. 20: Panther wrestling team at CMR Holiday Classic, Great Falls.
Panthers basketball teams will host Power, JV girls to play at 3 p.m., JV boys at 4:30 p.m., Varsity girls at 6 p.m. followed by Varsity boys 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 21: Panther wrestling team at CMR Holiday Classic, Great Falls.
Monday, Dec. 23: No School at Valier Schools.
Tuesday, Dec. 24: No School at Valier Schools.
Knitting Club, 6:30 p.m. at the Valier Public Library.
Wednesday, Dec. 25: No School at Valier Schools.
Thursday, Dec. 26: No School at Valier Schools.
Information about additional meetings is welcome. Please call 279-3440 or email staff@thevalierian.com to have meeting information published in The Valierian.
