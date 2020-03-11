Tickets on sale now for Friends of the Library dinner March 28
The Valier Friends of the Library are hosting their annual fund-raising dinner on Saturday, March 28 at the Firemen’s Pavilion. Tickets are $30 per person or $55 per couple and are available at the Valier Library.
The Roast Pork Hawaiian Luau Dinner will be served with the Friends of the Library supplying delicious appetizers and homemade desserts. You are invited to dress in festive Hawaiian attire.
A no host-cocktail hour and hors d’oeuvres will kick-off the evening at 5:30 p.m. with dinner to follow at 6:15 p.m. Froggie’s will be providing the bar services at the event.Lynn Kenyon will be the auctioneer for this year’s live auction.
If you would like to donate an auction item, you may drop it off at the library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.