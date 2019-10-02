Even though Homecoming Week is more than half over, there is still plenty of fun left for students and fans!
Thursday is VSCO Girl and Frat Boys Day. Students will take part in a mini volleyball tournament beginning seventh period and then continue to work on their Homecoming “stuff” for the last two periods of the school day.
The junior high and high school volleyball teams will be in action, beginning at 5 p.m. Following the matches, there will be a bonfire at Lake Frances.
Friday is Purple and White Day and the festivities begin as soon as students arrive for school.
Here is Friday’s itinerary:
8:15-11:45 a.m. Decorate floats and finish video.
12:30 p.m. Judging of floats.
12:45 p.m. Line up for the parade.
1 p.m. Homecoming Parade.
1:45 p.m. Pep assembly and video.
4 p.m. Junior High football game vs. Heart Butte.
7 p.m. High School football game kick-off is 7 p.m., also against Heart Butte.
Half-time will be the announcement of the Homecoming King and Queen.
There will be a Homecoming Dance after the football game until midnight.
On Saturday at 6 p.m. there will be a potluck in the VHS multi-purpose room to watch the game film. The cost is $5 per plate or $20 per family.
