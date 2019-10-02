The VHS 2019 Homecoming Candidates didn’t plan to be color-coordinated for this photo but they sure are! The Senior Class candidates are Hannah Christiaens and Kasen Kovatch; Junior Class candidate are Teanna Layne and Brett Monroe, Sophomore Class Candidates are Chance Peterson and Abby Bock; Freshmen queen candidate is Tabitha Suek. Since there are only three boys in the class, there is no king candidate. Tabitha will be escorted by an underclassman. Pictured are, standing, left to right, Chance Peterson, Brett Monroe and Kasen Kovatch; and seated, Tabitha Suek, Abby Bock, Teanna Layne and Hannah Christiaens.