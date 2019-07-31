The Montana Chamber of Commerce is recognizing 27 legislators with its “Champion of Business” award for their work during the 66th Montana Legislature. Among those honored are Rep. Llew Jones, House District 18; Rep. Ross Fitzgerald, House District 19; and Sen. Butch Gillespie, Senate District 8. Senator Jeff Welborn of Dillon was named the Montana Chamber’s “Most Valuable Policymaker” (MVP) of the 2019 session.
“We are excited to recognize these lawmakers for going the extra mile to improve Montana’s business climate,” said Bridger Mahlum, government relations director of the Montana Chamber of Commerce. “In particular, Sen. Welborn led the charge on infrastructure legislation that was critical to the goals of the Montana Chamber and our strategic plan.”
The Champion of Business and MVP designations identify policymakers who stood up for job creation, free enterprise and economic development in 2019. To be named a Champion of Business, a legislator must earn a score that meets or exceeds 90 percent in the Montana Chamber’s Voting Review, supported the Montana Chamber’s top six priority bills, and sponsored no anti-business legislation.
The Montana Chamber’s 2019 Voting Review of the Montana Legislature and governor will be released Monday, Aug. 5.
“Thanks to the Montana Chamber for working shoulder to shoulder with Montana business owners in the public policy arena,” Welborn said. “As an elected policy maker, it’s an honor to stand with business owners in creating sound economic policy in our state. I believe a common sense approach achieves measured results creating more jobs, and in turn, benefits hard working families, schools, public infrastructure, and our overall economy.”
The 2019 Champions of Business will be featured during the 2019 Economic Update Series July 30-Aug. 1 in Billings, Bozeman, Butte, Helena, Great Falls, Missoula and Kalispell.
The 27 Champions of Business are:
Rep. Fred Anderson, Great Falls
Sen. Duane Ankney, Colstrip
Rep. David Bedey, Hamilton
Rep. Edward Buttrey, Great Falls
Rep. Geraldine Custer, Forsyth
Rep. Julie Dooling, Helena
Rep. Ross Fitzgerald, Fairfield
Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick, Great Falls
Sen. Pat Flowers, Belgrade
Rep. Frank Garner, Kalispell
Sen. Terry Gauthier, Helena
Sen. Bruce Gillespie, Ethridge
Sen. Jen Gross, Billings
Rep. Bruce Grubbs, Bozeman
Rep. Kenneth Holmlund, Miles City
Rep. Mike Hopkins, Missoula
Rep. Llew Jones, Conrad
Rep. Joel Krautter, Sidney
Sen. Nate McConnell, Missoula
Sen. Tom Richmond, Billings
Rep. Walt Sales, Manhattan
Sen. Dan Salomon, Ronan
Sen. Jon Sesso, Butte
Rep. Ray Shaw, Sheridan
Sen. Jason Small, Busby
Sen. Jeff Welborn, Dillon (MVP)
Rep. Tom Welch, Dillon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.