3 Rivers Communications hosted an informational meeting on Thursday, April 7 at the Valier Public Library to address the effects that upgrading fiber optics cable will have on customers in Valier. A presentation about the project was followed by a question and answer session.
About two dozen residents attended the meeting where they learned that 3 Rivers Communications will begin replacing all old copper wires for telephone and internet services this spring. Fiber optic lines will be buried deep enough to avoid disturbance with sprinkler lines and fences. This is an ongoing project across the 3 Rivers service area. Many communities have already received the fiber optic upgrade. The scheduling of upgrades has been done as needed beginning with the oldest infrastructures first.
Property owners are required to provide an easement for this construction.
