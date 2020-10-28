To beautify and draw attention and business to the visible commercial district of Valier, the Valier Area Development Corporation (VADC) is sponsoring the second annual Winter Light Display Competition for businesses and residential properties in Valier.
A traveling trophy and cash award will be given to the business or resident showcasing the best display of Holiday Spirit and/or Vintage Valier.
Details of this competition are as follows:
• Participants must fill out an official entry form notifying the VADC of their desire to participate.
• Displays must be completed on or before Dec. 3 with the kickoff lighting event held in conjunction with a COVID-19 adaptation of the annual Christmas Stroll on Dec. 3. Look for more details next month.
• Displays will remain lighted each evening through Jan. 31, 2020, to draw post-holiday visitors to Valier.
•VADC will assemble a judging committee from the community and prizes will be awarded on Dec. 15. The trophy will remain at the winners’ place of business/residence until Dec. 1 of the following year.
• VADC will showcase the light displays at least weekly, including winner info, etc. in The Valierian, on Facebook, Instagram and on the radio.
The VADC encourages participation in this competition as it provides an opportunity to draw visitors to Valier during the off-season.
