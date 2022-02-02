Rob Cook threw his hat into the ring, filing for Pondera County Commissioner for the Central District on Wednesday, Jan. 26. Incumbent Dale Seifert is not seeking re-election. Cook, who currently serves as the Executive Director of the Pondera Regional Port Authority, filed as a Republican.
No one has filed for the position of County Treasurer /Assessor/Superintendent of Schools. Elaine McLean currently holds this position.
Filing earlier and seeking re-election to their current county positions are:
•Kody Farkell, Republican, Clerk and Recorder/Election Administrator.
•Robert C. Skorupa, Republican, Pondera County Sheriff/Coroner.
•Cody J. Shaw filed for the non-partisan position of Justice of the Peace.
•Rosanne Lockhart is seeking re-election as the Pondera County Attorney/Public Administrator.
The filing deadline is March 14 for the June 7 primary election.
Candidates for county office must be at least 18 years of age, a registered voter in Pondera County and a citizen of the State of Montana. Property ownership is not a requirement for holding any office. Filing fees are set according to state law at a rate of one-half of one percent of the total annual salary. At the time of filing for office, the person must meet the requirements for the position and pay the filing fee.
Any person interested in filing for a county office or who has questions about the election should stop by the Pondera Clerk and Recorder’s office located on the main floor of the Pondera County Courthouse or call 406-271-4000 for more information.
For more local news, pick up a copy of this week’s issue or subscribe to the The Valierian, Browning Glacier Reporter, Cut Bank Pioneer Press and Shelby Promoter newspapers at http://www.cutbankpioneerpress.com/site/services/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.