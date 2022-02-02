As winter wears on in north central Montana, it can be easy to settle in during the long hours of darkness and stay cozied up in the warmth of home. Lately, however, there has been a buzz of activity early Friday mornings at the Folklore Coffee shop in Valier. It seems there is a sudden interest in the game of chess.
Connor Bridge and Dylan Peebles are among the regulars that engage in the game of strategy on Friday mornings. They first faced off in mid-December and the idea for a Chess Club grew from there. “Melissa Peebles is the mastermind behind it,” shared Connor.
Peebles, who manages Folklore in Valier, invites anyone interested to join the others on Fridays at 6:30 a.m. “It is such a great way to kick off your weekend,” she commented, “exercising your brain and enjoying your favorite espresso drink!”
“We’ve had from two to seven people participate,” continued Peebles. She extends an invitation, “Come enjoy a cup of coffee and a breakfast burrito or pastry and a little friendly competition. All ages and skill levels are welcome.”
There has been some talk of an organized chess competition, but for now it’s a positive past time for anyone interested in sharpening their skills.
The Folklore doors are open. Wander in any Friday morning and see what all the buzz is about.
