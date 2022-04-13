Seniors who are unable to join family for Easter for health or other reasons are invited to receive dinner with all the fixings from L and L Automotive and the Panther Cafe. Greg and Tracy Landreth have been providing Easter and Thanksgiving dinners to senior citizens since the COVID-19 pandemic began. With the help of a small crew they prepare, serve, and deliver home cooked (at the Panther Cafe) holiday meals.
Tracy is grateful for any support. She points out that, “Donations are not necessary. However, they are appreciated as it allows us to continue doing these meals.”
Seniors interested in receiving a meal can contact the Panther Cafe at 406-279-3352 to be added to the list. Meals can be picked up around 3 p.m. on Easter Sunday at the Panther, or volunteers will happily deliver to the seniors’ homes.
If you want to volunteer or donate, contact Tracy or drop off your contribution at the Panther Cafe.
