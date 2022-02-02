The Valier Lady Panthers dropped a pair of games last week as they fell to Sunburst and CJI.
Valier trailed the Refiners 14-4 after the first quarter as the Panthers had no answer for Claire Bucklin who scored nine early points. The Lady Panthers scored 11 points in the second quarter, but so did Bucklin, and Valier trailed 32-15 at the half. The Panthers scored 14 points in the third quarter as Loni Orcutt got hot from long range and the Panthers trailed 45-29 going into the fourth. Valier managed just four points in the fourth quarter and dropped the game 57-33.
Orcutt led the team with 16 points followed by Emma Valdez with nine. Katelyn Lamere scored four points while Aubrey Bowers and Kinley Kovatch scored two points each.
Saturday against CJI the Lady Panthers trailed 22-5 after the first quarter. Valier was outscored 11-10 in the second stanza and trailed 33-15 at the half. The Lady Panthers were outscored 36-18 in the second half and fell 69-33 in a non-conference tilt.
Orcutt scored 12 points to lead the team followed by 11 from Valdez. Hylee Layne and Lamere scored three points each while Kovatch and Bowers rounded out the scoring with two apiece.
The Lady Panthers are on the road will host Augusta on Friday and then travel to Simms on Saturday. There will be no boys game against Augusta. The JV girls will play the Lady Elks at 5 p.m. followed by the varsity at 6:30 p.m.
In Simms, the times have been updated to the following:
action starts at 12 p.m. with JV girls, followed by JV boys at:30 p.m., varsity girls at 3 p.m. and varsity boys at 4:30 p.m.
