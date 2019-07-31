This weekend the Water Otters competed in Cut Bank for the Western Divisional Swim Meet. The Saturday of Divisionals is the most important day of the year because it determines if you will make it to the State meet the following weekend. We took 27 this weekend and 25 made it to Sunday and to State!
It was an incredible weekend with a ton of new Personal Records for our swimmers. There were three high point winners from the Otters, Logan Combs (boys 8 and under), Carter Enneberg (boys 11-12), and Cami Blevins (girls 13-14). The Otters placed fifth overall and will be heading to Sidney to compete at the final meet of the year, State.
I want to give a shout out to everyone who came to Cut Bank or any swim meets this season as a fan and supported all of the swimmers, the cheering really does help!
Below are the results from Cut Bank:
Boys 09-10 100 IM
Third, Kallen Fitzpatrick, 1:45.36; sixth, Cael Blevins,1:57.44.
Girls 11-12 200 IM
First, Lily Fitzpatrick, 3:05.06.
Boys 08&U 25 Free
First, Logan Combs, 17.64; ninth, Gage Underdal, 23.49; 10th, Kolben Aikins, 25.12.
Girls 08&U 25 Free
Second, Rowen Russell, 19.64; 11th, Kaley Sandon, 27.56.
Boys 09-10 50 Free
Eighth, August Aikins, 45.35; 11th, Colter Sandon, 1:23.67.
Girls 09-10 50 Free
First, Addison Richman, 34.87; seventh, Hadley Clary, 39.89; 11th, Preslee Flesch, 44.47.
Boys 11-12 50 Free
First, Carter Enneberg, 33.95; seventh, Mason Lamb, 40.45.
Boys 13-14 50 Free
Second, Trenton Emerson, 28.65; fourth, Randon Richman, 31.77; seventh, Jonathan Tomayer, 34.40.
Girls 13-14 50 Free
First, Cami Blevins, 30.28; ninth, Jori Clary, 35.95.
Girls 15-19 50 Free
First, Maddison Underdal, 29.90; fourth, Adria Lamb, 32.24.
Girls 08&U 25 Breast
Seventh, Linden Aikins, 5:00.00.
Boys 09-10 50 Breast
First, Kallen Fitzpatrick, 49.69; fourth, Cael Blevins, 53.81; seventh, August Aikins, 59.66; 10th, Colter Sandon, 1:19.61.
Girls 09-10 50 Breast
Second, Preslee Flesch, 51.58.
Boys 11-12 50 Breast
Second, Carter Enneberg, 46.50.
Boys 13-14 100 Breast
Sixth, Randon Richman, 1:36.52.
Girls 13-14 100 Breast
First, Cami Blevins, 1:27.24.
Boys 08&U 50 Free
First, Logan Combs, 41.12; fourth, Marshall Richman, 47.81; ninth, Kolben Aikins,55.43; 10th, Gage Underdal, 55.83.
Girls 08&U 50 Free
Third, Rowen Russell, 48.43; eighth, Kaley Sandon, 1:01.02; 11th, Linden Aikins, 1:05.57.
Girls 09-10 100 Free
Second, Addison Richman, 1:21.30; fifth, Hadley Clary, 1:30.49; eighth, Preslee Flesch, 1:36.27.
Boys 11-12 100 Free
Eighth, Mason Lamb, 1:34.91.
Boys 13-14 100 Free
Second, Trenton Emerson, 1:05.09; eighth, Jonathan Tomayer, 1:19.48.
Girls 13-14 100 Free
First, Cami Blevins, 1:08.88; fifth, Jori Clary, 1:18.94.
Girls 15-19 100 Free
Second, Maddison Underdal, 1:08.03.
Boys 08&U 25 Back
Second, Marshall Richman, 25.63; 11th, Kolben Aikins, 32.08.
Boys 09-10 50 Back
10th, Colter Sandon, 1:11.49.
Girls 09-10 50 Back
Fifth, Hadley Clary, 52.03.
Boys 11-12 50 Back
Third, Mason Lamb, 47.43.
Girls 15-19 100 Back
Fourth, Adria Lamb, 1:23.19.
Boys 08&U 25 Fly
First, Logan Combs, 21.45; second, Marshall Richman, 23.97.
Girls 08&U 25 Fly
Fifth, Rowen Russell, 5:00.00.
Boys 09-10 50 Fly
Second, Kallen Fitzpatrick, 48.59; third, Cael Blevins, 56.86; fifth, August Aikins, 1:08.23.
Girls 09-10 50 Fly
Second, Addison Richman, 44.40.
Boys 11-12 50 Fly
First, Carter Enneberg, 39.77.
Boys 13-14 50 Fly
Second, Trenton Emerson, 33.39.
Girls 15-19 50 Fly
Second, Maddison Underdal, 33.04.
Girls 11-12 200 Free
First, Lily Fitzpatrick, 2:42.97.
Boys 13-14 200 Free
Fourth, Randon Richman, 2:33.46.
Girls 13-14 200 Free
Second, Jori Clary, 2:52.27.
Girls 15-19 400 Free
Second, Adria Lamb, 5:38.74.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.