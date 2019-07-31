SP_S2

The Shelby Water Otters took 27 swimmers to the Divisional Meet in Cut Bank last week and 25 are going on to State! The Otters thank everyone for their support this season and are looking to add more hardware to the trophy case.

 Photo by Chloe Blevins

This weekend the Water Otters competed in Cut Bank for the Western Divisional Swim Meet. The Saturday of Divisionals is the most important day of the year because it determines if you will make it to the State meet the following weekend. We took 27 this weekend and 25 made it to Sunday and to State! 

It was an incredible weekend with a ton of new Personal Records for our swimmers. There were three high point winners from the Otters, Logan Combs (boys 8 and under), Carter Enneberg (boys 11-12), and Cami Blevins (girls 13-14). The Otters placed fifth overall and will be heading to Sidney to compete at the final meet of the year, State. 

I want to give a shout out to everyone who came to Cut Bank or any swim meets this season as a fan and supported all of the swimmers, the cheering really does help! 

Below are the results from Cut Bank:

Boys  09-10 100 IM

Third, Kallen Fitzpatrick, 1:45.36; sixth, Cael Blevins,1:57.44. 

Girls  11-12 200 IM

First, Lily Fitzpatrick, 3:05.06. 

Boys  08&U 25 Free

First, Logan Combs, 17.64; ninth, Gage Underdal, 23.49; 10th, Kolben Aikins, 25.12. 

Girls  08&U 25 Free

Second, Rowen Russell, 19.64; 11th,  Kaley Sandon, 27.56. 

Boys  09-10 50 Free

Eighth, August Aikins, 45.35; 11th, Colter Sandon, 1:23.67. 

Girls  09-10 50 Free

First, Addison Richman, 34.87; seventh, Hadley Clary, 39.89; 11th, Preslee Flesch, 44.47. 

Boys  11-12 50 Free

First, Carter Enneberg, 33.95; seventh, Mason Lamb, 40.45. 

Boys  13-14 50 Free

Second, Trenton Emerson, 28.65; fourth, Randon Richman, 31.77; seventh, Jonathan Tomayer, 34.40. 

Girls  13-14 50 Free

First, Cami Blevins, 30.28; ninth, Jori Clary,  35.95. 

Girls  15-19 50 Free

First, Maddison Underdal, 29.90; fourth, Adria Lamb, 32.24. 

Girls  08&U 25 Breast

Seventh, Linden Aikins, 5:00.00. 

Boys  09-10 50 Breast

First, Kallen Fitzpatrick, 49.69; fourth, Cael Blevins, 53.81; seventh, August Aikins, 59.66; 10th, Colter Sandon, 1:19.61. 

Girls  09-10 50 Breast

Second, Preslee Flesch, 51.58. 

Boys  11-12 50 Breast

Second, Carter Enneberg, 46.50. 

Boys  13-14 100 Breast

Sixth, Randon Richman, 1:36.52. 

Girls  13-14 100 Breast

First, Cami Blevins, 1:27.24. 

Boys  08&U 50 Free

First, Logan Combs, 41.12; fourth, Marshall Richman, 47.81; ninth, Kolben Aikins,55.43; 10th, Gage Underdal, 55.83. 

Girls  08&U 50 Free

Third, Rowen Russell, 48.43; eighth, Kaley Sandon, 1:01.02; 11th, Linden Aikins, 1:05.57.

Girls  09-10 100 Free

Second, Addison Richman, 1:21.30; fifth, Hadley Clary, 1:30.49; eighth, Preslee Flesch, 1:36.27. 

Boys  11-12 100 Free

Eighth, Mason Lamb, 1:34.91. 

Boys  13-14 100 Free

Second, Trenton Emerson, 1:05.09; eighth, Jonathan Tomayer, 1:19.48. 

Girls  13-14 100 Free

First, Cami Blevins, 1:08.88; fifth, Jori Clary, 1:18.94. 

Girls  15-19 100 Free

Second, Maddison Underdal, 1:08.03. 

Boys  08&U 25 Back

Second, Marshall Richman, 25.63; 11th, Kolben Aikins, 32.08. 

Boys  09-10 50 Back

10th, Colter Sandon, 1:11.49. 

Girls  09-10 50 Back

Fifth, Hadley Clary,  52.03. 

Boys  11-12 50 Back

 Third, Mason Lamb, 47.43. 

Girls  15-19 100 Back

Fourth, Adria Lamb, 1:23.19. 

Boys  08&U 25 Fly

First, Logan Combs, 21.45; second, Marshall Richman, 23.97. 

Girls  08&U 25 Fly

Fifth, Rowen Russell, 5:00.00. 

Boys  09-10 50 Fly

Second, Kallen Fitzpatrick,  48.59; third, Cael Blevins, 56.86; fifth, August Aikins, 1:08.23. 

Girls  09-10 50 Fly

Second, Addison Richman, 44.40. 

Boys  11-12 50 Fly

First, Carter Enneberg, 39.77. 

Boys  13-14 50 Fly

Second, Trenton Emerson, 33.39. 

Girls  15-19 50 Fly

Second, Maddison Underdal, 33.04. 

Girls  11-12 200 Free

First, Lily Fitzpatrick, 2:42.97. 

Boys  13-14 200 Free

Fourth, Randon Richman, 2:33.46. 

Girls  13-14 200 Free

Second, Jori Clary, 2:52.27. 

Girls  15-19 400 Free

Second, Adria Lamb, 5:38.74.

