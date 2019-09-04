The Sunburst varsity volleyball team played four matches last weekend in the 9th annual Sunburst Showcase. The Lady Refiners went 1-3 for the weekend.
The hometown spikers defeated Dutton/Brady 25-20 and 25-14, before falling to Hays-Lodge Pole 17-25 and 18-25. The Refiners then lost to Valier, 12-25 and 15-25. Their final game was to Fort Benton JV, and they lost 20-25 and 17-25.
The Refiner football team lost to White Sulphur Springs 14-3 in last weekend’s action.
No other information was available on the volleyball or football teams’ performances at press time.
