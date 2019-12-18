The Shelby Coyote wrestlers are approaching the heart of their season. This past weekend they took a long trip east to participate in a mixer at Chinook on Friday night and then competed in the 24th Annual Scottie Invitational in Glasgow on Saturday.
More wrestlers joined the team this week. Some were shaking off some pre-season injuries, while others finally participated in 10 practices before competing, as mandated by MHSA. Those wrestlers include: senior, Taye Payne; freshman, Cianna Mellinger and freshman, Berlin Larson.
Results at the Chinook mixer: Taye Payne (120lbs) 1-2, Harold Miller (132lbs) 2-0, Berlin Larson (132lbs) 0-2, Cianna Mellinger (152lbs) 0-2, Bryant Mertz (160lbs) 1-2, Cameron Brusven (170lbs) 1-1, and Jacob Kingsolver (HWT) 0-2.
In the wee hours of the morning, the team traveled to Glasgow. At the end of the tournament, the Coyotes had two standing on the podium. Harold Miller and Cameron Brusven both shared third place honors in their respective weight classes. Here are the results of all of the wrestlers:
Taye Payne lost to the first seed Kaiden Cline, of Sidney, by technical fall 15-0, defeated Orin Muri of Custer Co. by decision, 10-4, and ended his day losing by fall in 4:55 to Tucker Ellison, also of Custer Co.
Harold Miller won in the first round over Thomas Medicine Horse, of Harlem, by fall in 2:31, lost to the second seeded Everett Jensen, of Sidney, by fall in :43, defeated Jackson Almond, of Dawson Co., by fall in 3:20, won by decision over Tarin Degrand, of Baker, 8-5, and won by fall over Mason Donaldson, of Glasgow, by fall in 4:11 placing him in the consolation championship.
Due to an NFHS rule, no wrestler, unless at a divisional tournament or state tournament, can wrestler more than five matches in a single day. Miller shared the honors with Michael Leach of Simms.
