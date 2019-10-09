The Shelby Coyotes celebrated Senior Night with a 25-12 victory over the Chinook Beeters on Friday, Oct. 4.
The game started slow for the offenses, neither team could find the end zone. Shelby opened the scoring on a one-yard run by Tanner Parsons and he also ran in the extra point.
Chinook soon answered, but failed on the extra point, and Shelby had an 8-6 advantage.
Parsons connected with Tyler Larson for a 45-yard touchdown, but the extra point try failed and the Coyotes had a comfortable 14-6 lead at the half.
The third quarter opened and Shelby was marching to score when Parsons, the Coyotes third quarterback of the season, was injured.
Coach Mike White said the Coyotes, who have had a fair share of injuries this year, instituted the “next man up” principle. Tyler Larson went behind center.
Larson and the Coyotes would drive for a 37-yard Cameron Brusven field goal to push their lead to 11 points. Shelby was not satisfied with the lead, and added one more touchdown when Larson connected with Tabris Correa for a 35-yard touchdown pass. Brusven then scored the two-point conversion.
Chinook managed one last score before the end of the game, making the final score 25-12.
“Anytime you get a win, it’s a good thing. Sometimes people forget that winning is hard. If it wasn’t, everyone would be doing it. With that being said, we need to clean a lot of things up if we are going to be serious contenders the rest of the way,” said White.
The Coyotes welcomed back All-State senior Mark Clark, who has missed the previous games due to injuries.
White said, “I was pleased with how Tyler Larson was thrown into the quarterback position, and did an admirable job. He ran the ball well, and threw well. Overall, he did a nice job of leading the team.”
He continued, “We have Fort Benton this week. We could finish anywhere from first to third in the standings depending on the outcome. They will line up and pound the ball at us. We need to be ready to stop the run and attack their defense.”
The Coyotes game with the Longhorns will be played in Fort Benton Friday at 7 p.m.
