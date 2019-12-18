The Shelby Coyote girls basketball team opened their season with a victory over Shepard, 41-30, but lost at the buzzer to Florence, 43-44, in the Coyote Classic Tip-Off tourney.
Friday night the Coyotes opened the Coyote Classic against the Shepard Fillies. The game started out very slow, and the Coyotes held a 7-2 lead after the first quarter and the halftime score saw the Coyotes leading 12-8.
Scoring picked up in the third quarter, but Shelby maintained the lead 28-22, and finished strong, outscoring Shepard 13-8 in the final quarter and earning the nine-point victory, 41-30.
Bailey Johnson, Maddison Underdal, Brogan McAllister and Brook Luly had eight points apiece to lead a balanced scoring attack by the Coyotes. Kendall Anderson added five, Brielle Aklestad and Rachel Hould had two each.
Saturday against Florence, the score was tied at 12 at the end of the first quarter, Shelby took a five-point lead into the half. Florence took a one-point edge at the end of three. The fourth quarter went back and forth before Florence won at the buzzer.
The Coyotes again had very balanced scoring, with Underdal leading with dropping 13, Anderson hit for 12, Johnson added 10. Aklestad scored six, McAllister added two and Luly had one.
Shelby will play this Friday in Conrad at 6 p.m. and will host Rocky Boy Saturday with tip-off at 4 p.m.
