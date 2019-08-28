The Sunburst Refiners will kick off their new season with a new head coach, Jason Hanson, and no returning starters from last year’s squad.
The Refiners started practice with 15 athletes. Seniors Morgan Manthey and Cameron Peltier are joined by five juniors, Stanley Jarvis, Blake Smylie, Cole Johnson, Grady Kerfoot, and Jaden Koon. Also playing will be sophomores Moroni Smith, Cade Hanson, Josh Kearns and Wyatt Manthey and freshmen John Buckley, Conner Sullivan, Luke Holland, and Conlin Kerfoot. Scotty Bye will be Hanson’s assistant coach.
The Refiners will kick their season off in White Sulpher Springs on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.