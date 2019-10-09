The Shelby senior/junior high school cross country team was scheduled to participate in the Havre Invitational Meet on Saturday, Oct. 5, unfortunately it was canceled due to the snow on the course. Hopefully they did get to participate in the Rocky Boy/Box Elder Cross Country Meet at the Beaver Creek Golf Course outside of Havre on Monday, Oct. 7, results will be in the paper next week.
This week the team will travel and participate in the Harlem Invitational Cross Country Meet held at the Harlem Golf Course on Friday, Oct. 11. Races start with the middle school girls at 10 a.m., followed by the middle school boys, the high school girls and the high school boys.
The team continues to work hard in practice. The goals are to stay healthy, keep their positive attitudes and to have fun.
Take a drive and support the Coyotes to the finish line.
