Congressman Greg Gianforte (R-Mont.) recognized Jason Samsal of Sunburst with his Spirit of Montana commendation for his innovation as a conservationist on his Montana family farm.
Samsal’s farm, north of Shelby, has been in his family for generations. When he was 11-years-old, his grandfather began teaching him the ways of the farmer and rancher. More than 30 years later, he’s taken over the operation. With his innovative approach to sustainable farming and his commitment to conserving Montana’s land and creating healthy, practical wildlife habitat, Samsal has been an example for many Montana farmers and ranchers.
Gianforte recognized Samsal recently and praised his efforts, stating the following:
“Madam Speaker, I rise today to honor Jason Samsal, of Sunburst, for his innovation as a conservationist on his Montana family farm.
Jason’s land, just north of Shelby, has been in his family for generations. When Jason was 11-years-old, his grandpa began teaching him the ways of the farmer and rancher. Jason has worked alongside his father for more than three decades. For him, it’s the independence and lifestyle that he loves so much.
Jason has been an example for many Montana farmers and ranchers. Participating in United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) conservation programs, he goes above and beyond to ensure high-quality care for his crops and land. Jason is committed to using a diverse and intense cropping rotation that enhances the soil and protects it from erosion.
His methods are working. Jason is known for his produce, including one-year turnips that have reached the size of dinner plates. As a result of his work, he was recognized as the Toole County Conservationist of the Year in 2019.
Along with crop rotation, Jason makes constructing habitat a top priority on his farm. After noticing bees were struggling to pollinate his large farm in 2010, he found a solution. For every quarter mile, Jason created habitat with plants and flowers that pollinate year-round, giving the bees an area to rest. Because of measures like these, his bees and crops are thriving.
Jason is also committed to responsible wildlife practices. His farm is open for hunters as part of the state’s block management program. He’s constructed three wildlife corridors for animals to roam freely. He’s also rebuilt all his fences with gates so antelope and deer can travel safely throughout his property.”
Gianforte encourages anyone to nominate Montanans for the Spirit of Montana award by contacting his office at 202-225-3211 or by email at https://gianforte.house.gov/contact/email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.